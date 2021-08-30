GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) -- Garretson and Hanson were set to clash on Saturday when Mother Nature interrupted those plans, postponing the Beavers and Blue Dragons game to Monday.

The two 9AA teams clashed in a top-five matchup Monday afternoon in Garretson. Hanson scored the game's first 16 points, as Hadley Wallace and Jack Tuttle each found the endzone as the Beavers grabbed a 16-0 lead.